CHARLESTON, W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Police in West Virginia’s largest county are warning residents about a scam in which callers pretending to be sheriff’s deputies tell them to buy prepaid cards to use to pay fines or else face jail time.

Kanawha County sheriff’s Sgt. Brian Humphreys says in a news release his office received five reports about the scam Tuesday.

The statement says the callers tell victims they have missed jury duty, failed to pay taxes or had another violation that would result in an arrest warrant. Other calls claim a relative of the victim is in jail and needs money to pay their bond or fines.

The statement says the sheriff’s office never asks people to buy cards to pay fines. It says people who receive such calls should hang up and notify the sheriff’s office.

