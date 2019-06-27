PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The second annual All-Star Craft Beer, Wine and Cocktail Festival is Saturday at PNC Park.
The day sampling session is from noon to 4 p.m., and the night sampling session under the lights is from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. You must be 21 years or older and have a valid ID to enter the event.
Guests will have the opportunity to sample hundreds of craft beer, wine and cocktail brands from around the world. There will also be meet-and-greet events featuring former Pittsburgh Pirates Sid Bream, Kent Tekulve, Omar Moreno and John Candelaria.
Guests will also receive a voucher for two tickets to a Pirates home game during the 2019 season.
Money raised from the event will benefit Pittsburgh Action Against Rape and their Project Last Call initiative.
Click here for more information and tickets.