PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– For the first time, the family of a local teen shot inside a movie theater complex heard the suspect say he “did” pull the trigger, and it was the first time his videotaped statement was played.

All charges against Chris Williams were held for court.

He will go to trial on several counts, but not attempted homicide, which is what the family really wanted.

Now, the key evidence, in this case, is that videotaped statement to police in which the suspect admitted to pulling out his pistol with intent to shoot.

A fight broke out after Williams confronted a group of teens for being noisy while they were trying to watch the film.

The confrontation spilled out into the hallway, then punches were thrown when Williams allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired a shot, striking 17-year-old Anthony Ward in the leg.

“My son was actually demoralized criminalized at the beginning of this investigation. Going forward, I am happy there is evidence to prove otherwise. I mean it’s clear for everybody to see this man was the aggressor and attempted to murder my son and said it right out of his mouth,” said Tenaya Reese, the victim’s mother.

The Washington County D.A. says they’re not allowed to comment on evidence in an active case, but they believe the evidence was enough for the magistrate to make a decision to hold in court.

Williams is being charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, and Terroristic Threats.