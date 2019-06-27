



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Here’s your chance to spend a hot summer day at the Lieutenant Governor’s Mansion.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and his wife, Giselle, have officially opened the 30-by-40-foot pool at their state-owned house in Fort Indiantown Gap for students to use this summer. The residence is on National Guard property, about 25 miles from Harrisburg.

The program teaches kids how to swim and is open to students throughout the state, but they must provide their own transportation and lifeguard. Fetterman and his family are not using the pool, so they decided to put it to good use.

“We had over 50 young people swimming yesterday,” Fetterman said. “They had a great time. Plenty of other swim dates have already been scheduled from groups throughout Pennsylvania, and it just went beautifully.”

General Services built a ramp for disabled access, patched the pool, built a lifeguard stand and painted safety messages. Two diving boards were removed and the pool basin was repainted. There’s a small picnic pavilion, changing rooms and bathrooms.

“This idea of helping as many kids learn to swim — I can’t think of a finer, better use of the pool,” Fetterman said on June 7

At least seven groups of students are planning to use the pool for water safety programs this summer. Several others have expressed interest.

You can email lgpool@pa.gov for more information about the program, including how to apply.