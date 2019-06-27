PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Severe thunderstorms brought hail to the Pittsburgh area and also flooded local streets.
One video sent in by a viewer showed Becks Run Road flooding during a torrential downpour.
Another video showed hail coming down at a residence in Baldwin.
The National Weather Service said that nearly a million people were under a severe thunderstorm warning that brought winds up to 60 mph and hail the size of a quarter.
The NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning earlier this evening that expired at 5 p.m.
The thunderstorm brought heavy rains, along with the possibility for some gusty winds.
Torrential rainfall caused localized flooding, which the NWS advised motorists not to drive through.