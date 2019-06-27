Filed Under:Baldwin, Flooding, Forecast, Hail, Pittsburgh Weather, Severe Storms, Storms, weather


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Severe thunderstorms brought hail to the Pittsburgh area and also flooded local streets.

One video sent in by a viewer showed Becks Run Road flooding during a torrential downpour.

WATCH: Flooding on Becks Run Road near Pittsburgh

Another video showed hail coming down at a residence in Baldwin.

The National Weather Service said that nearly a million people were under a severe thunderstorm warning that brought winds up to 60 mph and hail the size of a quarter.

The NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning earlier this evening that expired at 5 p.m.

The thunderstorm brought heavy rains, along with the possibility for some gusty winds.

Torrential rainfall caused localized flooding, which the NWS advised motorists not to drive through.

