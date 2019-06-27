



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Shooting range permits are now on sale both online and at license issuing agents.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said that permits will be available wherever licenses are sold.

This marks the first time you can buy physical permits at places besides the Game Commission’s Harrisburg headquarters and six other offices.

Permits are still for sale online. Like before, you’ll have to print your permit out at home.

Permits for 2019 through 2020 are available on the Outdoor Shop.

If you have a valid hunting or furtaker licenses, you can use the state’s 29 shooting ranges. If you don’t, the Game Commission says you’ll need to have a valid shooting range permit to use its firearm shooting ranges.

The permits are only valid from July 1 to June 30 of the next year.