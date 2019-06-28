PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An alleged rapist from East Pittsburgh has been apprehended, says the Sheriff’s Office.

They said they have apprehended Donte Robinson-Vearnon, 20, who has been wanted since March on an arrest warrant.

Robinson-Vearnon allegedly raped a woman at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania in the fall of 2017.

The sheriff’s office says that he was charged with rape of an unconscious victim, aggravated indecent assault and other sexual assault charges.

They say Robinson-Vearnon was also wanted for failing to appear at a preliminary hearing on a drug charge in McKeesport.

Deputies say that they forced entry into an apartment at the 500 block of Grandview Avenue in East Pittsburgh.

Robinson-Vearnon was reportedly taken into custody without incident.

He is now at the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment on the arrest warrant.