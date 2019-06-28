BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – Three police officers were recognized last night for their bravery in response to the Tree of Life synagogue shooting.
The Bethel Park Police Department held a special awards ceremony last night.
In a Facebook post, the department says Det. Giles Wright, Det. Sgt. Michael Dunn and Officer Michael Mincin were awarded with Police Cross medals.
These officers were members of the South Hills Area Council of Governments Critical Incident Response Team.
The department says they responded quickly to the shooting, coordinating and forming teams to enter the building during gunfire.
At the ceremony, Sgt. Colby Grubich also received a medal for his actions as an off-duty police officer who helped an unresponsive child in a car.