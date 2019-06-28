HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State Police say a man was a “one-man demolition derby” along Route 30 Thursday night.

According to police William Grabel, a 51-year-old from Tennessee is accused of hitting five cars at three different sites.

“Several phone calls that came into the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Greensburg stating there was a vehicle that was traveling on Route 30 that had struck other vehicles,” said Trooper Stephen Limani of the Pennsylvania State Police.

These crashes took place at the East Gate Plaza by Walmart, near the intersection of Route 30 and East Pittsburgh Street and where Grabel would eventually wreck his car, the off-ramp from Route 30 to Humphrey Road.

“The vehicle was spotted by witnesses to be traveling in the wrong direction,” said Trooper Limani.

There were six people hurt in these accidents, but no one was seriously injured.

According to investigators, once Grabel destroyed his car, he tried to run but struggled to stay upright and communicate.

“He injected himself with some type of substance, believed to be meth, also the fact that he consumed several alcoholic beverages, he was basically incoherent when we were able to take him into custody,” added Limani.

The last time Grabel had a valid driver’s license was during the Clinton Administration.

“The last license that he had was a Florida license and it was expired in 1994,” said Limani.

Grabel was so out of sorts, that when he was taken to the hospital for blood tests, he passed out.

He is being held in the Westmoreland County Jail on $100,000 cash bond and facing several charges.