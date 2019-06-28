



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Dollar Savings Bank.

The Pittsburgh Police posted pictures on Facebook, along with details of the robbery.

Around 2 p.m. on June 26, police say the suspect approached a teller at the Dollar Savings Bank at 537 Smithfield Street.

He reportedly pushed an envelope with a note that demanded cash towards the teller.

The suspects allegedly took the money and fled the scene on foot onto Smithfield Street.

He is described by police as a man in his late 40s and early 50s.

In the photos posted on Facebook, he is pictured wearing a tan suit, tan ball cap, glasses and a tie.

The police did not disclose how much money the suspect took.

The police say that anyone with information regarding the robbery or the suspect should call detectives at 412-323-7161.