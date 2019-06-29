



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s going to be a nice day today, aside from the heat and humidity that’s sticking with us.

Pittsburgh is waking up to temperatures that are pretty mild this morning.

Morning temperatures were around the upper 60s and low 70s, but it will continue to climb before reaching 88 this afternoon.

Right now we’re looking at a lull in rain.

In the afternoon, a frontal boundary north of us will sink down to the south, kicking off a few thunderstorms.

There’s an isolated chance of thunderstorms after 4 p.m. The biggest threat will be high winds.

This morning saw patchy fogs in spots, but mainly, it’s partly cloudy skies this morning.

A few isolated cells this night will bring in a few storms and a chance of showers from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

After that, the chance for showers and storms drops off.

Once this front comes through, the humidity and temperature will drop.

There will be a dry start to the week before a chance of thunderstorms returns mid-week.

