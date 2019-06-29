PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A motorcycle driver suffered multiple injuries after a collision with a car near the Liberty Tunnel.
Police say they responded to an accident near the south end of the Liberty Tunnel last night just before midnight.
They say when they arrived on scene, they found a male motorcyclist with multiple injuries.
Medics transported him to UPMC in critical condition, according to the police.
Their investigation discovered that the motorcyclist had just crossed the Liberty Bridge and was traveling through the tunnel.
They say he tried to make a left turn onto Saw Mill Run Boulevard. At the same time, they say a vehicle was traveling down West Liberty Avenue toward the tunnel.
The car and the motorcycle allegedly crashed at the intersection.
The Collision Investigation Unit is still investigating the crash.