NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Crews searched through the night in North Huntingdon Township after receiving a call about possible distressed kayakers.
First responders said they used Westmoreland and Allegheny Counties’ Water Rescue crews to search the Yough River.
They say they searched the river and the river banks from Turner Valley to Boston Bridge.
After several hours, they say they were unable to locate any signs of the kayakers, so they ended the search.
North Huntingdon Township Police asks anyone with information to call 724-863-8800.