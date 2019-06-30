SOMERSET, Pa. – Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a local Dollar Tree and threatened employees with a knife.
State Police have an active warrant for John Sigado of Washington.
Police say that yesterday, June 29, at around 2 p.m., they received a call of an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree on North Center Avenue in Somerset.
They say the suspect entered the store, showed an employee the knife he was carrying and demanded all the money in the safe.
After police say this approach failed, he tried a cashier and pointed his knife at her.
He allegedly demanded all the money in the drawer, and the cashier gave an undisclosed amount of cash to him.
Police say the suspect then ran from the store, heading towards the Walmart parking lot.
They describe the suspect as a white male in his 30s or 40s, about 6 feet tall. They say he has dirty blonde hair and was last seen wearing a dark colored baseball hat, a blue t-shirt, black shorts, and black flip flops.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tpr. Kozuch at Pennsylvania State Police Somerset at 814-445-4104.