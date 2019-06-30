  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMTails of Valor
    07:30 AMThe Inspectors
    08:00 AMJoel Osteen
    08:30 AMPaid Program
    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Animal Cruelty, Animal Cruelty Charges, Cambria County, Fleas, Local TV, Portage

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Two people in Cambria County are charged with animal cruelty after police say they found 30 cats in a house filled with urine, feces and fleas.

State Police say they charged two people from Portage with 30 counts of animal cruelty each, for a total of 60 counts.

They say that all 30 cats in the urine and feces-filled residence were suffering from fleas.

One cat was taken to the Ebensburg Animal Hospital, where police report it died because it was covered in so many fleas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s