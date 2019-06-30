Comments
PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Two people in Cambria County are charged with animal cruelty after police say they found 30 cats in a house filled with urine, feces and fleas.
State Police say they charged two people from Portage with 30 counts of animal cruelty each, for a total of 60 counts.
They say that all 30 cats in the urine and feces-filled residence were suffering from fleas.
One cat was taken to the Ebensburg Animal Hospital, where police report it died because it was covered in so many fleas.