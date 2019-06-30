  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are investigating a hit and run crash that left one vehicle flipped upside down near the intersection of Penn Avenue and Beatty Street.

The accident happened just after 10 a.m. this morning.

(Photo Credit: Patricia Carnovale)

Police say when first responders arrived they found two people in the overturned vehicle with minor injuries. One person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The accident occurred when the driver of a second vehicle pulled out of a parking spot and struck the first vehicle, causing it to overturn. The driver of the second vehicle fled on foot.

