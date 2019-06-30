Comments
SOUTH PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Most people when they need gasoline head to Sheetz, Sunoco or BP, but according to state police, a person stole two gas cans from a shed.
Police say they are searching for a suspect in South Pymatuning Township that allegedly broke into a person’s shed and stole two full five-gallon gasoline cans sometime between late Thursday night and early Friday morning.
However, that wasn’t all the suspect took from the shed on Saranac Drive.
The suspect also reportedly entered the person’s Chevy Malibu and took one quarter that was in the center console.
Police received this report Friday and are still searching for a suspect.