CALIFORNIA, Pa. (KDKA) — A man from California, Pa. is accused of a “pattern of abuse” after he allegedly broke his three-month-old son’s legs.

According to the Observer-Reporter, Demetrick Montgomery told police his son fell while he was trying to change the boy’s diaper and that injured his legs.

Police said the Montgomery failed to take the child to the hospital until the next day.

The medical staff then determined that his broken legs could not have been caused by a fall.

The hospital also found older fractures on the infant’s ribs and arm.

Montgomery is facing several charges.

The mother hasn’t been charged.

