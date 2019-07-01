PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man dancing on the Pennsylvania Turnpike was hit by a tractor-trailer.

Witnesses say the man pulled over his silver Subaru, got out of his vehicle and ran into traffic before being hit by a semi-truck near the New Stanton Exit on Monday morning.

According to police and the driver of the semi-truck, Anthony Dixon, the man was hit by Dixon in the westbound lane near the New Stanton Service Center after dancing in the middle of the road.

Cars swerved to avoid the man, identified by authorities as Cyril Sooklal.

Dixon said he tried to hit the brakes, but there was only so much he could do.

“He fell under my truck and just dragged a couple feet down the road,” Dixon said.

Sooklal, a 34-year-old man from New York’s Ozone Park, was pulled from under the tractor-trailer by first responders before he was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. There is no new update on Sooklal’s condition.

An investigation into the incident in underway by the state police.