By Ross Guidotti
Filed Under:Cyril Sooklal, Dancing Man, Local TV, New Stanton, Pennsylvania Turnpike, Pittsburgh News, Ross Guidotti

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man dancing on the Pennsylvania Turnpike was hit by a tractor-trailer.

Witnesses say the man pulled over his silver Subaru, got out of his vehicle and ran into traffic before being hit by a semi-truck near the New Stanton Exit on Monday morning.

According to police and the driver of the semi-truck, Anthony Dixon, the man was hit by Dixon in the westbound lane near the New Stanton Service Center after dancing in the middle of the road.

Cars swerved to avoid the man, identified by authorities as Cyril Sooklal.

Dixon said he tried to hit the brakes, but there was only so much he could do.

“He fell under my truck and just dragged a couple feet down the road,” Dixon said.

Sooklal, a 34-year-old man from New York’s Ozone Park, was pulled from under the tractor-trailer by first responders before he was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. There is no new update on Sooklal’s condition.

An investigation into the incident in underway by the state police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s