LANCASTER (KDKA) – Firefighters and hazmat teams are battling a large fire at the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster County.
WHP reports a piece of equipment crews were using to repair a sinkhole in the parking lot caught fire, and the fire spread to the mall.
Huge fire at Tanger Outlets pic.twitter.com/HmAfXubIwP
— Katelyn Smith (@katelyn2882) July 1, 2019
It’s unknown if there are any injuries.
Firefighter are still working to get the situation under control.
