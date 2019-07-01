Filed Under:Fire, Firefighters, Hazmat Crews, Lancaster, Local TV, Tanger Outlets


LANCASTER (KDKA) – Firefighters and hazmat teams are battling a large fire at the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster County.

WHP reports a piece of equipment crews were using to repair a sinkhole in the parking lot caught fire, and the fire spread to the mall.

It’s unknown if there are any injuries.

Firefighter are still working to get the situation under control.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

