PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA)–PennDOT has good news for North Hill commuters.

Beginning Monday afternoon around 3 p.m., the I-279 High Occupancy Vehicle lane ramp to Perrysville Avenue in Ross Township is expected to reopen to traffic.

The hours of operation for the HOV lanes are as follows:

Inbound

  • Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.  Two or more passengers required.

Outbound

  • Monday through Friday 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.  Two or more passengers required.
  • Monday through Friday 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. Unrestricted use.
  • Friday 7 p.m. through Monday 4 a.m. Unrestricted use.

The work being done on the HOV lanes includes concrete patching, asphalt overlay, new gates, updated signage, upgraded control system, and a wrong-way detection system.

Minor improvements will continue being done on non-event evenings, prompting overnight closures.

Motorists can check road conditions 24 hours a day by visiting www.511PA.com. 

 

 

