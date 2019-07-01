Comments
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA)–PennDOT has good news for North Hill commuters.
Beginning Monday afternoon around 3 p.m., the I-279 High Occupancy Vehicle lane ramp to Perrysville Avenue in Ross Township is expected to reopen to traffic.
The hours of operation for the HOV lanes are as follows:
Inbound
- Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Two or more passengers required.
Outbound
- Monday through Friday 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Two or more passengers required.
- Monday through Friday 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. Unrestricted use.
- Friday 7 p.m. through Monday 4 a.m. Unrestricted use.
The work being done on the HOV lanes includes concrete patching, asphalt overlay, new gates, updated signage, upgraded control system, and a wrong-way detection system.
Minor improvements will continue being done on non-event evenings, prompting overnight closures.
Motorists can check road conditions 24 hours a day by visiting www.511PA.com.