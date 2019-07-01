PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed defenseman David Warsofsky and forward Andrew Agozzino to two year contracts.
The Pens say the two-way deals carry an average annual value of $700,000.
Warsofsky, 29, appeared in 19 games with the Pens between the 2015 to 2016 and 2016 to 2017 seasons. He recorded one goal and one assist at that time.
Agozzino, 28, played the past two seasons with the Colorado Avalanche’s AHL affiliate.
He played 56 games and recorded 26 goals, 34 assists and 60 points.
“David and Andrew are two guys that are going to provide great depth for our organization,” said assistant general manager Bill Guerin in a press release.
“They are both leaders that can help mentor some of our younger players. If there are injuries or trades, you need guys like David and Andrew, who have both NHL and AHL experience, to be able to come in and contribute. “