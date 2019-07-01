HOMER CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — A resident of Homer City was arrested after state troopers unveiled marijuana and methamphetamine production inside his home.
The suspect was a 42-year-old male of Brush Valley Township, Indiana County.
The male was initially being investigated for a separate incident when police found the drugs in his home.
On Monday, July 1, around 10:50 a.m., officers found approximately 25 fully-grown marijuana plants and other materials used to make methamphetamines.
The Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team responded to the scene safely process and collect the suspected contraband.
The Pennsylvania State Police strongly encourage anyone with information related to suspected illegal drug activity to notify them or their local law enforcement agency.
Anonymous reports may also be made via the toll-free, 24-hour Drug Trafficking Tip Line at 1-877-PA-NODRUGS.