ALBRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A bear was caught climbing on to a homeowner’s back porch recently– drinking from the hummingbird feeder!

The video was caught on a Ring camera in Albrightsville, PA and shared on the free Neighbors app, and the company just had to share

The bear is seen sniffing around the deck in the backyard and was determined to satisfy its sweet tooth.

It took the bear about 20 seconds to get over the fence, but then it balanced on the railing to sip the sweet hummingbird nectar.

