GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — For those who loved her, Janet Shuglie was everything a good person could be.

“She was two years older than me. She was my big sister and she stuck up for me all the time. She defended me,” says Nancy Martinelli.

But Nancy Martinelli and Raymond Sartori haven’t seen their older sister or her 10-year-old daughter Morissa in decades. No one has.

“Our sister has been missing since June of 1985,” Martinelli explains.

The mother and daughter were last seen leaving a now long-gone hotel in Somerset County. A few days after she apparently vanished, Janet Shuglie’s husband, Frank, made a call to Nancy Martinelli.

“He had called me — her husband — and asked if I had seen her,” Martinelli recalls. “And I said, ‘What do you mean?’ And he said, ‘Oh we had an argument and she left.'”

“And I asked him, I said, ‘Did you call the State Police? Did you get in touch with anybody?’ And he said no, he hadn’t at that point.”

State Trooper Stephen Limani says, “We conducted an investigation and were never able to charge anyone with a crime.”

But investigators say no one, including Frank Shuglie — who’s now in his 70s — has been ruled out as a suspect.

But the former cold case heated up with a new discovery — a 1967 class ring from Penn Trafford middle school.

Family members confirmed the ring was Janet Shuglie’s. State Police are not saying where it was found, but family members hope it’s a key to unlock a tragic mystery.

“I know this was years and years and years ago, but there may be someone out there still who knows something,” says Sartori.

“Please, we beg you, come forward and help us out. We want to find our sister.”