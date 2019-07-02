  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Ron Smiley
Filed Under:Hot Temperatures, Humidity, Local TV, Ron Smiley, Storms


PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA)–Heat and humidity are set to return today.

KDKA Meterologist Ron Smiley says highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s with dew points (measure of moisture at the surface) slowly ticking up through the day.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

 

Dew points tell the story right now.  Currently Pittsburgh has a dew point of 62°.  Columbus is at 68° with Indianapolis at 71°.

While the warm front is hard to see when it comes to just temperatures you can clearly see the warmer more unstable air mass that is moving in through the dew points.  This air mass will be in place for the rest of this week with a little break from the heat arriving on Sunday.

 

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

With a return of dew points above 65° we can expect to see warm mornings, hazy skies along with afternoon storm chances each and every day.  The afternoon storm chance stands at 40 percent today and Wednesday.  The storm chance looks to tick down just a bit on Thursday before going up to 60 percent on Friday and Saturday.

