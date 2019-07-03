  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Rachele Mongiovi
Filed Under:City of Butler, CPR, Firefighter, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Rachele Mongiovi

BUTLER (KDKA) — A City of Butler firefighter is credited with saving a newborn’s life. The baby girl was just minutes old when she needed immediate care.

First responders were called to the mother’s house after her water broke. The baby was delivered at the family’s home, but the infant wasn’t breathing.

When Jim Reeder, a Butler firefighter and EMT, arrived at the home, he immediately stepped in and rendered aid to the baby girl. He repeatedly worked on the baby until paramedics arrived.

He’s being hailed a hero for keeping the newborn alive.

“Yeah, we helped, I would say. I don’t like to think of it like that, you know, I didn’t do anything different than anybody else would’ve did that day,” said Reeder.

The mother and the baby were both taken to the hospital and are in good condition.

Reeder and his partner, Lt. Donald Crawford both hope to reconnect with the mother and her baby again.

“Hopefully one day we’ll get to see mom and baby,” said Crawford.

“We’re just really happy everything worked out and we were able to help and assist,” said Reeder. “It ended up being a good day.”

Rachele Mongiovi

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s