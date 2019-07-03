  • KDKA TVOn Air

PAINT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — State Police have arrested James Kline, husband of Cora Kline after they say he strangled her and buried her underneath their home.

Her remains were found on a property in Paint Township Monday, according to State Police.

Investigators say tattoos on the body matched photographs of Kline’s tattoos. They don’t know how long her body had been there.

(Source: Pennsylvania State Police)

She had not been seen since April 4 and her husband was the last person to see her alive.

The following day, police executed a search warrant and located a body in the burial site.

James Kline is facing charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, strangulation, abuse of a corpse, simple assault, false report to law enforcement, and tampering with physical evidence.

Police say after they interviewed Kline, he was taken to UPMC Somerset for treatment due to a medical emergency.

