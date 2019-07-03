Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge has convicted a Saltsburg man for killing two people while driving high nearly two years ago.
Judge David Cashman of the Allegheny County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday convicted Edward Cass III, 27, of two counts of homicide by vehicle while DUI.
Cass had fentanyl and THC in his system when he hit another vehicle head-on along Route 286 in Plum Borough in August 2017.
The crash killed 17-year-old Michael Zier and 43-year-old Beth Ann Beveridge.
The sentencing for Cass has been set for September 24. He faces a mandatory 3 to 6 years in prison, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office.