PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– After two months of construction, the bricks are fully restored on a section of Grant Street.
The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure closed the outbound lanes between Liberty and Seventh Avenues due to crumbling brickwork, which made Grant Street hard to drive on.
The project was estimated to reopen the street on July 3, and the city is very excited to have ended on time within budget.
The new work was apart of Pittsburgh’s $20 million budget for repaving roads.
The city says another section of Grant Street is planned to be reconstructed next year, the exact location is to be determined.