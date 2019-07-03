Filed Under:Browns Hill Road, Hazelwood, Local TV, Michael Johnson, Missing Person, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are searching for a man who went missing Tuesday evening and requires medical attention.

According to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Michael Johnson, 26, was last seen in the Browns Hill Road area of Hazelwood.

Johnson is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 160 pounds. He was wearing a dark green shirt and black pants.

Police say he may have been headed toward the Waterfront shopping center in Homestead.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons at 412-323-7141.

