Filed Under:Penn Hills, Penn Hills School District, Phil Vecchio, Secret Service


PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–The son of the Penn Hills School Board President has the attention of the U-S Secret Service.

Last month Phil Vecchio started an online petition to help bail out the financially strapped Penn Hills School District.  The petition already has more than 1,100 signatures.

He posted online, saying he would chain himself to the White House gate, if he got 1,000 signatures.

According to the Tribune-Review, a Secret Service agent recently interviewed Vecchio at his apartment.  But, he told the paper he still plans to keep his word when he visits the nation’s capital on Friday.

The district faces $172 million in debt, mostly from the construction of two new schools.

Comments
  1. Jerry Kruth says:
    July 3, 2019 at 9:01 AM

    What a mess these people made for themselves. Wasn’t anyone watching the cookie jar while everyone was stealing?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s