Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–The son of the Penn Hills School Board President has the attention of the U-S Secret Service.
Last month Phil Vecchio started an online petition to help bail out the financially strapped Penn Hills School District. The petition already has more than 1,100 signatures.
He posted online, saying he would chain himself to the White House gate, if he got 1,000 signatures.
According to the Tribune-Review, a Secret Service agent recently interviewed Vecchio at his apartment. But, he told the paper he still plans to keep his word when he visits the nation’s capital on Friday.
The district faces $172 million in debt, mostly from the construction of two new schools.
What a mess these people made for themselves. Wasn’t anyone watching the cookie jar while everyone was stealing?