WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Dr. Walid Gellad has been announced as a recipient of the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers from President Trump.

Dr. Gellad is a core investigator for the Department of Veterans Affairs Center for Health Equity and Research Promotion, a staff physician at the Veterans Affairs Pittsburgh Healthcare System as well as an associate professor at Pitt.

The award is the highest honor the government gives to scientists and engineers beginning independent research careers.

The PECASE was established in 1996 to acknowledge contributions scientists and engineers make to the advancement of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education.

