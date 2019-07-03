PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With large numbers of people expected to gather in and around downtown Pittsburgh, Public Safety and law enforcement officers will be out in force to ensure a safe Fourth of July.
Although certain consumer fireworks were legalized last year, they are not allowed in Point State Park. In addition, city law prohibits the use of any fireworks, even those that are legal, within 150 feet of any structure.
Police will arrest and/or cite anyone caught illegally setting off fireworks.
“The Fourth of July is a great American tradition and a great Pittsburgh tradition, but we want and expect people to celebrate responsibly,” Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said. “As in past years, there will be zero-tolerance for any type of disorderly conduct, to include illegal use of fireworks, fighting, public intoxication, underage drinking, or any type of violence.”
Other prohibited items in the park include, but are not limited to: Alcohol, drones, grills, laser pointers, weapons, explosives or ammunition. Open carry is not permitted. Law enforcement will establish security checks inside the park to screen bags for prohibited items.
State, County and City Mounted Units will be present; River Rescue, Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire and the Coast Guard will be on the city’s three rivers to enforce laws.