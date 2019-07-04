NORTH SHORE (KDKA) — There will be fireworks tonight at The Point, but all this week the Pirates have been putting on their own pyrotechnic displays at PNC Park.

After a string of near season-collapsing injuries, the Bucs are proving unsinkable. Winners of seven of their last eight games and now contending in the National League Central Division.

“Pirates, I’ll tell you what, they’re unstoppable,” said Rusty Sutherland.

The fans are returning.

Following a dismal year at the gate, attendance is up 7-percent this year and if these walk-up buyers are any indication, PNC is becoming the place to be.

“It’s a fun team to watch. They believe in themselves. And the fans have really gravitated to them,” said Pirates President Frank Coonelly.

Fans are responding to the way young players like Bryan Reynolds and Kevin Newman have stepped up in the face adversity, and of course, the Pirates do have one very legitimate MVP candidate.

“You can’t talk about the 2019 Pirates without talking about what Josh Bell is doing,” Coonelly said.

Bell, who wowed the Pirates faithful with three home runs Monday night, could set the all-time National League record for extra-base hits before the All-Star break.

This has fans shaking off doubts of a second-half collapse.

“The other Pirate teams in the old days, they’re down in the 9th inning, you give up. These guys you don’t give up on them. Cause they’re gonna win,” said John Lizzie of Beechview.