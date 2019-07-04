By Ross Guidotti
Filed Under:Laurel Highlands, Local TV, Rain, Ross Guidotti, Somerset County, weather, Westmoreland County

LAUREL HIGHLANDS, Pa. (KDKA) — It was a wet Fourth of July for some parts of the Laurel Highlands as rain poured through the area.

Rain fell at one-to-two inches an hour between 1 and 2 p.m., moving through different counties in the region.

The heavy downpours led to flooding on the side of County Line Road near Seven Springs in Somerset County washed aggregate rocks downhill, creating problems for motorists.

(Credit: KDKA)

However, the flooding didn’t last long because the storm moved on at a reasonably rapid pace.

A similar situation unfolded in parts of Westmoreland County.

(Credit: KDKA)

Limestone rocks that were swept up in the storm covered a road near Stahlstown in Cook Township.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s