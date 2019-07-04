Comments
LAUREL HIGHLANDS, Pa. (KDKA) — It was a wet Fourth of July for some parts of the Laurel Highlands as rain poured through the area.
Rain fell at one-to-two inches an hour between 1 and 2 p.m., moving through different counties in the region.
The heavy downpours led to flooding on the side of County Line Road near Seven Springs in Somerset County washed aggregate rocks downhill, creating problems for motorists.
However, the flooding didn’t last long because the storm moved on at a reasonably rapid pace.
A similar situation unfolded in parts of Westmoreland County.
Limestone rocks that were swept up in the storm covered a road near Stahlstown in Cook Township.