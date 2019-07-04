Comments
BRADDOCK (KDKA) — Three homes were damaged due to a three-alarm fire that broke out on the 1500 block of Ridge Avenue in North Braddock.
One home was destroyed and two others were damaged.
According to the fire chief, 8-10 departments were required to fight the fire due to the heat and humidity.
No injuries have been reported as the couple was not home at the time.
UPDATE: North Braddock couple left homeless after 3 alarm fire destroys their Ridge Ave home.
Two adjacent homes damaged;
two firefighters suffered minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/XceOu7sf2O
— Ralph Iannotti (@IannottiRalph) July 4, 2019
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
