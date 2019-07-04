By Ralph Iannotti
Filed Under:House Fire, Local TV, North Braddock, Pittsburgh News, Ralph Iannotti


BRADDOCK (KDKA) — Three homes were damaged due to a three-alarm fire that broke out on the 1500 block of Ridge Avenue in North Braddock.

One home was destroyed and two others were damaged.

According to the fire chief, 8-10 departments were required to fight the fire due to the heat and humidity.

No injuries have been reported as the couple was not home at the time.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Ralph Iannotti

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s