



BRADDOCK (KDKA) — Three homes were damaged due to a three-alarm fire that broke out on the 1500 block of Ridge Avenue in North Braddock.

One home was destroyed and two others were damaged.

According to the fire chief, 8-10 departments were required to fight the fire due to the heat and humidity.

No injuries have been reported as the couple was not home at the time.

UPDATE: North Braddock couple left homeless after 3 alarm fire destroys their Ridge Ave home.

Two adjacent homes damaged;

two firefighters suffered minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/XceOu7sf2O — Ralph Iannotti (@IannottiRalph) July 4, 2019

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

