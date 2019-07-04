  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Kristin Emery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Happy Independence Day!

KDKA Meteorologist Kristin Emery’s Fourth of July forecast is full of hot and humid conditions as we inch toward the upper 80s for highs this afternoon.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

High dewpoints will keep the air feeling muggy and daytime heating this afternoon and early evening will fuel scattered showers and thunderstorms in the same way they did Wednesday.

Once we lose daytime heating with sunset, any storms should die out so that will work in favor of a dry fireworks forecast.

More the same pattern in store Friday and Saturday before a cold front moves through and leads to dry weather to start Monday.

