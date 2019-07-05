Comments
EAST HILLS (KDKA) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man in East Hills overnight.
Rhonda Powell, 57, is accused of stabbing the victim in his shoulder, according to Pittsburgh Police. The incident was reported on the 2500 block of Park Hill Drive just after midnight Friday.
Upon arrival, police say they found a man with stab wounds to his shoulder. He was transported to a hospital in stable condition.
Powell was arrested while officers were still at the scene, according to police.
She is being charged with aggravated assault.