SEVERE WEATHER:Flash flood warning for Central Allegheny County in southwestern Pa. until 4 p.m.
Filed Under:East Hills, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Rhonda Powell, Stabbing

EAST HILLS (KDKA) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man in East Hills overnight.

Rhonda Powell, 57, is accused of stabbing the victim in his shoulder, according to Pittsburgh Police. The incident was reported on the 2500 block of Park Hill Drive just after midnight Friday.

(Credit: KDKA)

Upon arrival, police say they found a man with stab wounds to his shoulder. He was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Powell was arrested while officers were still at the scene, according to police.

She is being charged with aggravated assault.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s