PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man thought someone was throwing baseballs at a boat outside of PNC Park. But it was just the Christian Yelich of the Brewers getting ready for the Home Run Derby.

Pittsburgh Police said officers responded to call around 2:30 p.m. Friday about someone throwing baseballs out of PNC Park in “rapid succession.”

The caller told police that at least one boat docked on the Allegheny River had been hit by the balls.

Police say the responding officer explained that the Pirates were having batting practice before their game against the Milwaukee Brewers at 7:05 p.m.

The owner of the boat that was hit told police they didn’t want to file a complaint — they knew the risks of docking outside of the stadium.

