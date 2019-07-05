SEVERE WEATHER:Flash flood warning for Central Allegheny County in southwestern Pa. until 4 p.m.
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Market District, Millie's Homemade Ice Cream, Pittsburgh News, Pop-Up Scoop Shop

WATERWORKS SHOPPING PLAZA (KDKA) — A new ice cream shop has opened inside the Market District at the Waterworks.

Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream has partnered with Giant Eagle to open a pop-up scoop shop within the grocery store for the summer months.

The ice cream pop-up officially starts serving scoops Friday. Located between aisles 2B and 4B in Market District — across from the candy shop — it will be open Thursday through Monday from noon to 8 p.m. throughout the season.

(Photo Courtesy: Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream)

Customers will have their choice of four flavors, which rotate daily. They can also get free samples of all eleven Millie’s flavors carried at Giant Eagle and Market District — like cookie dough, coffee, or hazelnut brownie.

Millie’s has brick-and-mortar stores in Market Square and Shadyside, as well as a pop-up scoop shop in at My Goodness in Regent Square and a soft-serve shop in Bakery Square.

Comments (2)

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s