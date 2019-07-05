WATERWORKS SHOPPING PLAZA (KDKA) — A new ice cream shop has opened inside the Market District at the Waterworks.
Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream has partnered with Giant Eagle to open a pop-up scoop shop within the grocery store for the summer months.
The ice cream pop-up officially starts serving scoops Friday. Located between aisles 2B and 4B in Market District — across from the candy shop — it will be open Thursday through Monday from noon to 8 p.m. throughout the season.
Customers will have their choice of four flavors, which rotate daily. They can also get free samples of all eleven Millie’s flavors carried at Giant Eagle and Market District — like cookie dough, coffee, or hazelnut brownie.
Millie’s has brick-and-mortar stores in Market Square and Shadyside, as well as a pop-up scoop shop in at My Goodness in Regent Square and a soft-serve shop in Bakery Square.