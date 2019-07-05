PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The celebration for the United States Women’s National Soccer Team doesn’t stop after their most recent victory– the City of Pittsburgh is going all out for the Women’s World Cup Final against the Netherlands.
Our partner, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, says the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy will be hosting a free watch party for local residents in Oakland.
There will be a jumbo-screen in Schenley Plaza on Sunday, July 7, for the final match that starts at 11 a.m.
Pittsburgh’s Special Events Office, The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, and Citiparks are all sponsors for the event.
Games, activities, food, and more will be offered at the park as well.