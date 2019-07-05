PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say 58-year old Jaymar Henderson, from the city’s Upper Hill District neighborhood, is facing robbery charges after a pair of bank robberies.

He allegedly committed both of them on the same day this week.

The first one was at a downtown PNC Bank, on Fifth Avenue Tuesday morning.

After waiting in line for a few minutes, he passed a note saying “don’t be stupid, I have a gun.”

He wanted $100 and $50 denominations but he only got a few $20 bills before leaving.

A few hours later, police said Henderson showed up at the Citizens Bank on Penn Avenue in East Liberty.

He walked in, passed a teller a threatening note and escaped with about $1,400.

According to detectives, he just got out of jail in January and is on parole.

Police were able to quickly track Henderson down in part because of surveillance videos.

Henderson is no stranger to the police.

He was arrested back in 2005 after robbing the Eat ‘N Park on Murray Avenue in Squirrel Hill.