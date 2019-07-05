Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Probation Violation, Scott Tyree

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Scott Tyree, the man convicted of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl more than 15 years ago is accused of violating the terms of his release.

According to court documents, a probation officer says Tyree admitted to using a website between April and May of this year that gave him access to pornographic images and live sexual videos.

Tyree also admitted to accessing those that website on a computer owned by Renewal INC., the halfway house where he’s been staying since his release from prison last fall.

He will now be facing a hearing and if his probation is revoked, he could be sent back to prison.

