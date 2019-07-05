  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Forecast, Kristin Emery, Local TV, Pittsburgh Forecast, Pittsburgh Weather, Storms, Warm Temperatures


PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–We’re stuck in the same pattern Friday as we saw on July 4th with a quiet, muggy morning giving way to scattered thunderstorms bubbling up in the afternoon and evening hours across our region.

KDKA Meteorologist Kristin Emery says highs today will once again reach the upper 80s which is about 5 degrees warmer than average.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Localized flash flooding will again be a concern through Sunday with scattered storms expected each day until then.

Dry weather finally returns Monday and sticks around for the first part of the week with a slight dip in both temperatures and humidity levels.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s