PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–We’re stuck in the same pattern Friday as we saw on July 4th with a quiet, muggy morning giving way to scattered thunderstorms bubbling up in the afternoon and evening hours across our region.
KDKA Meteorologist Kristin Emery says highs today will once again reach the upper 80s which is about 5 degrees warmer than average.
Localized flash flooding will again be a concern through Sunday with scattered storms expected each day until then.
Dry weather finally returns Monday and sticks around for the first part of the week with a slight dip in both temperatures and humidity levels.
