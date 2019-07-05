  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Ralph Iannotti
NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police say a woman of unknown age was shot at the Walmart in North Versailles around 9:30 p.m.

She was treated by EMS and transported to a local hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.

The Walmart remains on lockdown as North Versailles, Homestead and Allegheny County police departments are investigating.

One eyewitness that did not want to be identified said several shots were fired.

“I was inside the store in the back by the TVs and I heard gunshots,” they said. “The first one that I heard, I thought it was an M-80, somebody playing a joke. After that they were consecutive, at least nine or ten shots and then everyone started running.”

No arrests or suspects are being reported at this time.

