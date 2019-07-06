



Dontez

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Dontez came to Animal Friends as a transfer from an overcrowded shelter, where he was a little nervous with the busy environment. At Animal Friends, Dontez has adjusted to his new surroundings quite nicely. While he can be a little bit shy at first, he is a playful boy and warms up to new people as he gets to know them. Dontez would do best in a home with members that are 15 years or older and who have experience with dogs in the home. Does Dontez sound like the pup your home is missing? Stop in to meet him today!