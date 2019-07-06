Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Dontez
Animal Friends
Animal Friends Pet Profile:
Dontez came to Animal Friends as a transfer from an overcrowded shelter, where he was a little nervous with the busy environment. At Animal Friends, Dontez has adjusted to his new surroundings quite nicely. While he can be a little bit shy at first, he is a playful boy and warms up to new people as he gets to know them. Dontez would do best in a home with members that are 15 years or older and who have experience with dogs in the home. Does Dontez sound like the pup your home is missing? Stop in to meet him today!
- To find out more about how to adopt Dontez, visit this link!
If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Loki & Snow
Orphans of the Storm
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Meet Loki… Loki is a stunning kitten-god who is anything but mischievous! And the only thing he will steal is your heart. He is a laid back love-bug with beautiful black fur tinged with white and eyes that peer into your soul. He will purr and snuggle with you but also run and play with his sibs. As of 6/14/19 he is 8-weeks-old and ready to be your best friend!
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24