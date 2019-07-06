Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have placed pitcher Trevor Williams on the paternity list and have recalled Dario Agrazal from Triple-A Indianapolis to take Williams’ roster spot.
They have also optioned Dovydas Neverauskas to Triple-A Indianapolis and placed Steven Brault on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder strain.
In corresponding moves, pitchers Montana DuRapau and Luis Escobar have been recalled.
This will be DuRapau’s third stint with the Pirates and he is 0-1 with a 9.31 ERA. He is 1-1 with seven saves and a 1.93 ERA in 24 appearances for the Indians.
Escobar will be making his first appearance on an MLB roster. He represented the Pirates at the 2017 All-Star Futures Game.