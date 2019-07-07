  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Kristin Emery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The cold front that sparked severe weather and flooding Saturday is hanging around just to the south of Pittsburgh.

We’ll still see a few showers and a possible thunderstorm this afternoon and into the early evening. That is until it starts moving out of our way to the south.

Temperatures will hover in the lower-to-mid-80s and dewpoints will start to drop Monday with a noticeable drop in humidity.

A few showers will linger Monday morning from Pittsburgh to the south, but a gradual clearing gives us a good start to the week. Expect sunshine by Tuesday and Wednesday.

