PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two women were transported to the hospital in serious condition after a tree fell onto their vehicle in the 1400 block of Washington Boulevard around 5:00 p.m.
The incident occurred when an officer witnessed a tree fall from a hillside and crash onto the vehicle.
When first responders arrived, they found two women, the driver and passenger, heavily trapped inside. Firefighters from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire were able to cut the tree off the vehicle and EMS workers used rescue gear to get the women out of the vehicle.
A male passenger and female passenger were in the back seat and were able to escape the vehicle unharmed.